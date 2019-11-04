Elijah Wood Hopes To Produce A Nightmare On Elm Street Reboot

It’s been almost ten years since the last installment in the Nightmare on Elm Street franchise and even longer since a semi-decent movie featuring Freddy Krueger. Thankfully, though, actor Elijah Wood (of The Lord of the Rings fame) and director Daniel Noah feel our pain as fans and want to give us another film in the series.

The duo behind the production company SpectreVision are hoping to one day take a crack at producing a movie featuring the infamous horror villain, saying the following in a recent interview:

“We have long fantasized having a crack at Nightmare on Elm Street. So has Adam Egypt Mortimer, who we just made Daniel Isn’t Real with. That film and Elm Street have somewhat obscure but still tangible similarities of dream worlds. As people have been seeing Daniel Isn’t Real, interestingly, there’s been a little movement on Twitter for Adam Mortimer to take over Nightmare on Elm Street. We’ve made no secret. We’ve been in touch with the rights holders many times. It’s a real dream project for us to have a chance to make a film in that franchise. And like I said, we have a very specific take on it. I think it would be very surprising and exciting to remake the franchise.”

The fact that they’ve already been in contact with the rights holders is a significant step. If they can present their vision as something innovative and worth telling, then it’s not crazy to think they might get a chance at finally getting this project off the ground. After all, Wes Craven’s estate currently owns the rights to the franchise, which puts the future of the series in a much better position than the Friday the 13th debacle.

Robert Englund And A Nightmare On Elm Street Ladies Reunite For Photo 1 of 3

Click to skip



MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

If Wood and Noah can convince the estate to give them the opportunity to make a film, it’ll be interesting to see what direction they decide to go in. The last attempt at a reboot was financially successful, but panned by critics and fans alike. SpectreVision will have to get this one right or else they’re bound to draw the ire of many irritated moviegoers.

If this does go ahead, though, the production company will also be faced with the decision of who’ll play Freddy Krueger this time around. Robert Englund says he has one more pic in him, but it’s possible that the filmmakers may decide to choose a younger actor to star in the iconic role. Maybe they’ll take Englund’s advice and go with Kevin Bacon?

Time will tell, but what do you make of all this? Do you think SpectreVision should get a shot at producing their own Nightmare on Elm Street film? Let us know in the comments below!