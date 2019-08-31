It appears that Marvel is hard at work on the upcoming Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. The 2016 Benedict Cumberbatch superhero flick is remembered as one of the MCU’s most visually stunning films to date and so hype for the sequel has always been high. But Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige took things one step further at this year’s SDCC panel by revealing that Doctor Strange 2 would have Scarlet Witch in tow and now, Wanda herself (Elizabeth Olsen) has confirmed that work on the script is officially underway.

From what we know so far, DS2 is set to be the MCU’s first horror movie, which will be a welcome change of pace for the Disney-owned Marvel. Not to mention that the first Doctor Strange flick was especially derided for being an Iron Man ripoff. As such, it’s good to hear that this next outing for the Sorcerer Supreme is going to be pretty unique in comparison to the rest of the franchise.

Speaking to MTV recently, Olsen revealed that the script is in the process of being written and also confirmed that it will follow the events of her upcoming Disney Plus series, WandaVision, which will see her reunited with Paul Bettany’s Vision.

“I think they’re writing that right now, but I don’t really know much about it…I’m really excited. I’ve never really got to work with [Cumberbatch] except for one shot where he was landing, and I was shooting something, and that was it. And we did that for like six hours one day together.”

Despite Wanda and Doctor Strange being two of the most powerful Marvel Cinematic Universe characters, they haven’t really gotten a chance to share the screen all that much. Olsen and Cumberbatch are also two of the most charismatic performers working in Hollywood today, so it’ll no doubt be exciting to see what sort of crazy adventures they get into in the upcoming MCU feature. Especially since we’ve also heard reports that Scarlet Witch could end up being the villain of the flick.

Doctor Strange In The Multiverse of Madness will be out on May 7th, 2021 and with the script now being written, we imagine we’ll start to learn more about it over the coming months, so be sure to stay tuned.