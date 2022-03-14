Marvel’s Scarlet Witch has enchanted the internet, with Elizabeth Olsen capturing attention on the 2022 Critics Choice Awards red carpet.

Olsen’s evening gown was immediately reminiscent of her Scarlet Witch superhero garb, as the actress tantalized the internet from the 2022 CCAs.

Just two months before she returns to the role of Wanda Maximoff for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, she may just have gotten people to root for her over the titular Sorcerer Supreme. Olsen also posed with WandaVision co-star Kathryn Hahn, who similarly sported a color scheme that looks familiar to fans of the series.

THEM pic.twitter.com/3TJfmCagHF — best of elizabeth olsen (@eolsenarchive) March 14, 2022

Fans are unsurprisingly in love with Olsen’s look, with many making their feelings very apparent for the 33 year-old on Twitter. Her red dress’s deep neckline raised many eyebrows, with Olsen being known to stun in similar dresses before.

elizabeth olsen wearing plunge necklines supremacy!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/X52cumJxCJ — ashlyn (@wxndaharley) March 14, 2022

It's Elizabeth Olsen's world and we are just living in it. pic.twitter.com/1oXbTmAVOF — ᗢtini (@itschaosmagic) March 14, 2022

The Marvel star may have lost out on the Best Actress in a Limited Series award to Kate Winslet (Mare of Easttown), but will take comfort in knowing her army of followers has her back as always.

Me when Elizabeth Olsen lost the Award for Best Actress in a Limited Series: #WandaVision #CriticsChoiceAwards #CriticsChoice pic.twitter.com/QPKm4jOG7A — Eros ᱬ (@smallllou) March 14, 2022

Olsen’s rise in recent years is no doubt thanks to her time in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but her breakout role was very much the titular role in 2011’s Martha Marcy May Marlene, a critically lauded thriller from Sean Durkin.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will be next headline film for Olsen, but she is also attached to the upcoming crime drama Love and Death which is set for an exclusive release on HBO Max.