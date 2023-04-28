Elizabeth Olsen claims she’s not itching for an MCU return, but people have their doubts

Elizabeth Olsen made her MCU debut as Wanda Maximoff in the mid-credits scene of 2014’s Captain America: The Winter Soldier before making a full arrival in Avengers: Age of Ultron. After that, Olsen rapidly became an MCU mainstay, playing major roles in the stories of Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame, was the star of WandaVision, and finally embraced her destiny as a reality-shattering horror villain in Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness.

This packed schedule meant Olsen was often bouncing straight from one MCU production into another, though given that Wanda Maximoff appeared to die in Multiverse of Madness, her story seems to be over. For now. But, with Agatha: Coven of Chaos on the horizon, some think it’s already time for a comeback.

But if that is happening, Olsen is staying tight-lipped. In an interview with Variety she was asked whether she misses working in the MCU and said:

“I don’t miss it. I just did two years straight of it. I think the break’s been good for me. I need to build other characters. It’s important for me. I’m grateful for this show [“Love & Death”] because it came at a great time — after playing Wanda for two years straight, and then I had to talk about it for another year. So it’s nice having something else to focus on and highlight.”

But fans have their doubts, particularly as we didn’t see her body in Multiverse of Madness. Perhaps she doesn’t miss the MCU because she’s already shot her scenes?

Is it just a contract issue?

To be fair, Marvel Studios does make the actors play their cards close to their chests:

We’re fairly sure Wanda’s MCU saga isn’t over. Everyone loves a redemption story and after the criticism that came with making her an outright villain in Multiverse of Madness, it’d be a great way to win back some fan goodwill. But, even if that does happen, Wanda’s return seems to be a long way away yet.