Since the release of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, MCU fans have been pondering and hoping that we will get a Scarlet Witch solo film, and once again the star Elizabeth Olsen has shared an update.

Speaking to Good Morning America, Olsen confirmed what we have all been dreading, that she currently isn’t aware of any plans for more Wanda.

The actress was asked if she’d be showing up in the upcoming Disney Plus show Agatha: House of Harkness, or potentially getting her own movie. Why she is eager to appear in both, currently there is no news to share.

“I would love to be a part of both of those. No one tells me anything, and I’m not even hiding a secret because I’m bad at that. I know nothing about my future.”

Fans who have seen Doctor Strange 2 will know that the character’s future is currently up to debate given her seeming death during the film’s conclusion. That said, if you haven’t seen the body, they’re probably coming back and this is exactly what fans are hoping for.

In the past, Olsen has shared that she does expect to return but currently isn’t aware of when or what they would mean for the character of Scarlet Witch. She also mentioned that she’d be interested in getting a spin-off film for the character but it must have a good story to tell.

While there is no update from the star today, fans can get their Wanda fix by checking out Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness streaming on Disney Plus right now.