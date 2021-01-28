Elizabeth Olsen Is Currently The Most Popular Star In The World

As a sign of the power of the medium, the actor/actresses of the internet’s latest favorite streaming TV series always claim the higher spots on IMDb’s Top Star Meter, which calculates the most popular celebrities on a week-to-week basis based on how many views their IMDb profiles receive. And right now, unsurprisingly given social media’s obsession with it, WandaVision‘s Elizabeth Olsen can be declared the most popular star in the world.

At last count, she was in fourth place, but this week the Scarlet Witch actress has risen up to nab the number one spot from Bridgerton‘s Regé-Jean Page, who’s been knocked down to second, with his Bridgerton co-star Phoebe Dynevor in third. The Queen’s Gambit‘s Anya Taylor-Joy remains high on the Star Meter in fourth place and intriguingly, in fifth is WandaVision‘s Emma Caulfield Ford, pushing lead actor Paul Bettany into sixth.

Caulfield Ford’s high placement is presumably derived from all the speculation surrounding the true identity of her mysterious character, bossy neighbor Dottie, in the mind-bending Marvel show. The same goes for Kathryn Hahn, who plays Agnes and sits in eighth. Now that we’re getting deeper into the miniseries, the answers should start rolling in, so we may see these two actresses race further up the Star Meter as their characters gain more significance.

Elizabeth Olsen‘s surge to the top of the board, though, is pretty meaningful given how she often drew the short straw in her previous MCU appearances. For instance, Wanda Maximoff only got a fraction of the screen time in the likes of Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Infinity War. But WandaVision is a true showcase for her talents, and it seems fans are appreciating the character and the actress stepping into the spotlight.