Elizabeth Olsen urges fans to terrify Marvel into bringing her back

This article contains spoilers for Doctor Strange in The Multiverse of Madness

Elizabeth Olsen got a little too in touch with her inner Scarlet Witch on Wednesday when she told Marvel fans to “terrify” the studio into bringing her back for another chapter of Wanda’s story, following the success of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

The 33-year-old actress, who plays Wanda Maximoff and alter-ego Scarlet Witch in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, was a guest on Wednesday’s episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, where she got to talk about the aftermath of Doctor Strange 2 and what the future holds for her character.

“I hope so. They don’t tell me anything about my fate. I should come back. But I really don’t know,” she told Jimmy after the talk show host inquired about her return as one of Marvel’s most powerful characters.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, which made nearly one billion dollars at the global box office, was a hugely important film for Wanda, as she dealt with the emotional aftermath of the events that took place in the Disney Plus show WandaVision. Albeit centered around Benedict Cumberbatch’s Stephen Strange, Elizabeth’s transformation into the Scarlet Witch ended up stealing the scene and created some pretty terrifying moments, in what was the MCU’s most horror-influenced movie to date.

That Scarlet Witch energy was, perhaps, too infectious, as Elizabeth encouraged fans to scare Marvel into bringing her back for more. “I want like, fans to be so aggressive, like terrify them (Marvel) into doing it or something,” Elizabeth joked.

It turns out the actress, whose first appearance in the MCU was in 2015’s Avengers: Age of Ultron, is only truly menacing on the big screen. “I mean… that’s not a good way to do anything, actually. I really take that back. No need to use force,” she quickly backtracked.

Elizabeth has actually yet to watch Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, she told Jimmy Fallon. She missed the premiere due to a cold, and the copy Marvel gifted her had a distracting watermark she just couldn’t get past.

Still, force or no force, she “would love to do more”. Although Wanda’s fate is uncertain at the moment, the success among fans and sheer power of the character, who’s commonly dubbed as “The Strongest Avenger,” all point towards a big comeback in the future.

Fans can catch Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff in WandaVision and Doctor Stranger in the Multiverse of Madness, both streaming now on Disney Plus.