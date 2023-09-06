Ellen Burstyn’s ‘Exorcist’ character, explained

At this point, it feels like an incredible understatement to emphasize how impactful and influential William Friedkin’s The Exorcist truly is. Despite being theatrically released back in the ‘70s, Friedkin’s head-turning horror masterpiece has gone on to spawn a variety of sequels which have kept the eerie narrative alive and well within the genre for decades. That being said, one of the biggest reasons for The Exorcist’s ever-present success pertains to the unforgettable character of Chris MacNeil, who has been portrayed by franchise veteran Ellen Burstyn in the film series since the ‘73 original.

As the success of the long-standing horror franchise has carried over the years, horror fanatics and Exorcist die-hards have been patiently waiting for Burstyn to make a return in the franchise. Luckily, dreams widespread across the spooky community are finally coming true after it was officially revealed that Burstyn will be reprising her role as Chris in Blumhouse’s upcoming supernatural spectacle The Exorcist: Believer.

But before Burstyn makes her long-awaited comeback in the upcoming sequel from Halloween Ends director David Gordon Green, perhaps folks could do with a necessary refresher on the origins of her character.

Burstyn’s character in The Exorcist, explained

Image via Universal Pictures/YouTube

Burstyn’s character of Chris MacNeil is initially introduced as the mother of 12-year-old Regan MacNeil — who is tragically possessed by a vengeful demon named Pazuzu. When thrill-seeking viewers first meet Chris, she is a working actor living in Georgetown, Washington, D.C. with her daughter Regan. While living with her daughter, Chris notices Regan acting extremely different to the normal, timid young girl she used to be. Panicked, Chris turns to certain medications to tame Regan’s behavior, but Chris starts to suspect that something more severe is happening.

As doctors and other medical professionals struggle to find a cause for Regan’s behavior, Chris enlists the help of two priests to aid in saving Regan from evil. In doing so, Chris proves to be a significant figure in the film series — especially in The Exorcist: Believer, which will see Leslie Odom Jr.’s character reaching out to Chris for help seeing as she has extensive experience with demonic possession.

It’s not yet been made clear whether Burstyn will continue to reprise her role in the two other Exorcist sequels in the trilogy that has already been planned, but it seems evident that Chris MacNeil’s story (and possibly that of Regan) are far from over.