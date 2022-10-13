It’s been a quiet handful of months for Elliot Page; we haven’t heard much from the actor/director outside of his return as The Umbrella Academy lead Viktor Hargreeves; his last film role was There’s Something in the Water, a 2019 environmental racism documentary that Page also directed alongside frequent collaborator Ian Daniel.

But, per The Hollywood Reporter, it seems as though Page has been laying the groundwork for his next venture into the world of film production, with his new banner Page Boy Productions set to take on its first project in the form of Backspot, a queer drama film starring Devery Jacobs (Reservation Dogs).

The film, derived from the word “backspotter,” a cheerleading term for those who throw their teammates into the air, stars Jacobs as competitive cheerleader Riley. Throughout the film, Riley navigates the trials of a career in sports, her romantic spark with teammate Amanda, and the struggles of having a coach who could use some coaching of their own in the realm of what it means to be in a position like Riley’s.

It’s the second collaboration between Page and Jacobs, who both had voice roles in the upcoming Ark: The Animated Series, based on the video game franchise of the same name. Jacobs’ label Night is Y, which she co-owns with D.W. Waterson (That’s My DJ), will also executive produce Backspot with Page Boy Productions.

Elsewhere, Jacobs is set to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe next year in the Disney Plus series Echo. Her role remains undisclosed at the time of writing.