Elvira Is Returning As A Spooky Hostess For Her 40th Anniversary On Shudder

A name synonymous with horror is that of the one and only, stunning and spooky, Elvira. She’s the elegant, mysterious, and perfect amount of snarky alter-ego of Cassandra Peterson and she’s been wowing audiences in horror for 40 years.

From her commentary as a horror host to her role in television and film, she’s got a presence that can’t be missed and a personality you wouldn’t dare shy away from. So to celebrate the horror hostess, Shudder is celebrating Elvira with a 40th-anniversary special airing on September 25th at 8 pm.

The horror queen gave a statement about turning 40 and the celebration she’s having to mark the big occasion.

“It’s always tough turning 40, but what better way to mark the occasion than a one-night stand with Shudder, the spookiest of streamers? It’s going to be the ultimate Hallow-anniversa-ween bash, and you don’t want to miss it.”

Elvira is a legend in the horror community and her Very Scary, Very Special, Special is sure to be a smash for those who have followed the icon through her journey in all things spooky. Her big anniversary bash on September 25th is set to kick off with Elvira, Mistress Of The Dark followed by House On Haunted Hill, The City Of The Dead, and Messiah Of Evil.

Bloody Disgusting reports that the bash will mirror Elvira’s famous Elvira’s Movie Macabre with her unique and sarcastic laced brand of humor and wit as she guides viewers through the film lineup to celebrate, well, her!

In addition to the Elvira bash, Shudder has announced 61 Days Of Halloween, in which Elvira’s anniversary is celebrated. The scare-a-thon began at the beginning of the month and runs through Halloween. So if you’re in the mood for all things spooky, you won’t want to miss it!