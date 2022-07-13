‘Elvis’ is now one of the highest-grossing Australian films ever made

Baz Luhrmann’s latest film Elvis has taken the globe by storm since its launch on June 24 and it has just etched its place in Australian film history.

Elvis has now entered the top 10 highest-grossing Australian films ever, joining other iconic films from the country.

According to Warner Bros. Pictures, Elvis has garnered more than $22 million domestically in Australia climbing to the number 10 spot on the record list. The studio believes that the film is set to climb further up this list in the coming weeks.

Right now the highest-grossing Australian film is Crocodile Dundee which launched in 1986 and garnered more than $47 million. Other films on this list include other Luhrmann hits The Great Gatsby, Australia, and Moulin Rouge!, as well as Babe, Happy Feet, Lion, and more.

Elvis had the biggest opening day of any film on this list garnering $1.3 million at the domestic box office. Going further, the film had the second-best opening weekend for an Aussie film right behind The Great Gatsby.

Recently Elvis surpassed $155 million at the global box office making it one of the most successful films of the year so far. The film has been beloved by critics and fans alike with an impressive 78 percent Certified Fresh ranking on Rotten Tomatoes.

Even more impressive is the film’s audience score which currently sits at 94 percent. One of the highlights of the film amongst fans has been the performance of Austin Butler as Elvis Presley and the vision of Australian director Baz Luhrmann.

If you haven’t yet seen the film, fans can still catch Elvis in theaters now.