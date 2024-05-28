‘Emilia Perez’ release date, confirmed

Films that do well at Cannes tend to be hot picks for awards later on in the season, so you shouldn’t be surprised if everyone you know starts raving about Emilia Perez.

The film has a good blend of established performers and new faces and also takes on trans issues, cartel crimes, and is also a musical comedy. And, if the minutes-long standing ovation it received at Cannes is anything to go by, it handles these topics well.

With so much hype behind it, you might be wondering when you’ll be able to see the film. Read on to find out the Emilia Perez release date, as well as the most important information we have about the film so far!

What is Emilia Perez about?

Emilia Perez is set in modern-day Mexico and begins with lawyer Rita, who is stuck working for a large legal firm that spends most of their time helping criminals escape justice. She’s overworked with boring duties that are way beneath her intellectual and professional ability, and is seeking a way to get out of what she considers a career rut.

That opportunity comes from an unexpected source: cartel boss Juan “Little Hands” Del (nickname Manitas), a man with a fearsome reputation even in the violent world of Mexico’s drug-running underground. He doesn’t just want to retire from the world he’s built his reputation in, but go one step further and disappear completely, ensuring that he’s no longer on the radar of the police or his terrifying competitors.

This seems impossible at first. However, Manitas has a secret plan that he’s been working on for years: to undergo gender reassignment surgery and become the woman he’s always wanted to be. What follows is a hilariously dark tale that has its surprisingly sweet moments (and a pretty great soundtrack too, by all accounts).

The somewhat controversial premise of Emilia Perez has led to a lot of chatter online, but if early reviews are anything to go by, it manages to take on its subject matter with both heart and humor. The film is in Spanish, and the soundtrack was written by Clément Ducol and French singer Camille.

When will Emilia Perez be released?

Photo by Victor Boyko/Getty Images

Emilia Perez is set to be released by Pathé in France on August 28th. In the U.S and U.K, rights have been acquired by streaming giant Netflix, who are yet to give the film a release date. It’s widely believed the movie will be available to stream by June 2024, but there has been no official confirmation from either Netflix or the film’s producers.

Who stars in Emelia Perez?

Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Emilia Perez features a great cast that combines some big names with a lot of performers who will be unfamiliar to English-speaking audiences, as well as some completely new faces.

Rita is played by Avengers and Avatar actress Zoe Saldaña, in a change from her usual sci-fi franchise work. The biggest name on the call sheet was undoubtedly Only Murders in the Building star Selena Gomez, who plays the part of Jessi Del Monte.

The role of Juan/Manitas will be played by trans actress Karla Sofía Gascón. The Spanish native has mostly appeared in telenovelas from her native country, and this is her first big international film role. She was awarded the prize for Best Actress at Cannes this year, so it’s clear she’s handling the step up to a larger role well.

Another familiar name to Western audiences will be Édgar Ramírez, who has appeared in Zero Dark Thirty and the Bourne trilogy. He also has a Golden Globe and Emmy nomination. He plays a character named Gustavo.

A familiar face but perhaps not name who is gracing the screen in Emilia Perez is character actor Mark Ivanir, who has appeared in Homeland, Barry, and American Horror Story. His voice might also be known by gamers, as he has played characters in multiple Call of Duty games.

Fans of Spanish-language shows and films will also recognize Mexican Adriana Paz, who plays a character called Epifana.

