Emily Blunt Doesn’t Think Edge Of Tomorrow 2 Will Happen

Doug Liman’s 2014 sci-fi actioner Edge of Tomorrow may not have been a massive success at the box office, but it was profitable nonetheless after earning just over $370 million on a $178 million budget, while reviews were hugely enthusiastic. Seven years later and the movie is still proving popular as well, after clambering its way towards the upper echelons of Netflix’s Top 10 most-watched list.

A sequel was first announced in December 2015, with Liman officially signing on to return four months later, but there hasn’t been a lot of progress made on Live Die Repeat and Repeat since then. The last concrete update we heard was from the director himself, and it wasn’t a particularly encouraging one after he admitted that stars Tom Cruise and Emily Blunt had yet to sign on the dotted line.

Blunt has been enthusiastic at the prospect in the past, but in a new interview, the actress appeared to resign herself to the fact that it’s looking very unlikely to happen.

“Honestly, I think the movie is too expensive. I just don’t know how we’re going to do it.”

To put it lightly, production on Edge of Tomorrow was a nightmare, and it’s a minor miracle that the finished product turned out as good as it did when filming went vastly over budget and over schedule. Cruise even brought in regular collaborator Christopher McQuarrie to hammer the script into shape just eight weeks before cameras started rolling, and it was still being rewritten throughout the shoot.

Whether the Edge of Tomorrow sequel happens or not, we at least know that Cruise and Liman will be diving back into the sci-fi genre together after they were confirmed to be reuniting for the first major movie to actually be shot in outer space, with the duo tentatively poised to head beyond the stars at some point in the next year.