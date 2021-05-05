Emily Blunt Reportedly Marvel’s Top Choice For Fantastic Four’s Sue Storm

Emily Blunt has come very close to joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe on so many occasions that it’s almost inevitable that she’ll pitch up in the franchise one day, regardless of whether it’s as Fantastic Four‘s Invisible Woman or not.

The actress was Jon Favreau’s top choice to play Natasha Romanoff in Iron Man 2, but she couldn’t commit to the part after Fox exercised their contractual option and had her star opposite Jack Black in Gulliver’s Travels instead, while she also turned down the role of Peggy Carter in Captain America: The First Avenger due to scheduling conflicts, and was an early frontrunner for Captain Marvel long before Brie Larson was cast.

The Fantastic Four speculation has never gone away, though, with Blunt and husband John Krasinski having been at the forefront of the casting rumors ever since Marvel Studios acquired the rights to the beloved comic book characters. Tipster Mikey Sutton is now claiming that the 38 year-old remains the MCU’s preferred candidate for Sue Storm, but it’s not as if we haven’t heard this all before.

In fact, just a couple of months ago it was reported that she’d passed on the role, while it’s been a regular occurrence over the last couple of years to hear her being named in conjunction with Fantastic Four. In any case, the recent Phase Four sizzle reel teased that Jon Watts’ reboot could be arriving before the end of 2023, and based on that timeline, we may be getting our first concrete information and official updates surrounding the project over the coming months, which will once and for all confirm or deny if we’re going to be seeing Blunt and Krasinski as the MCU’s latest power couple.