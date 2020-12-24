Emily Blunt Reportedly In Talks For Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness

Emily Blunt famously came very close to joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe a decade ago having been the first choice for Natasha Romanoff in Iron Man 2, before 20th Century Fox exercised an option in her contract that saw her appear in Gulliver’s Travels instead, while scheduling conflicts also forced her to turn down the part of Peggy Carter in Captain America: The First Avenger. Not to mention that she was an early frontrunner to play Captain Marvel when the heroine’s solo film first entered active development.

Of course, Scarlett Johansson, Hayley Atwell and Brie Larson all did great work as those respective characters, with the former two in particular having long since been established as firm fan favorites. Blunt might yet get another chance to board the world’s biggest franchise, though, given that she’s constantly linked to the Fantastic Four reboot alongside husband John Krasinski, and that speculation will no doubt only intensify after Spider-Man director Jon Watts signed on to hopefully give the team a movie worthy of their status at the fifth time of asking.

However, insider Daniel Richtman claims that the actress is in talks for another MCU project, after reporting that Blunt is being eyed for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, where she could potentially cameo as an alternate reality’s Black Widow, similar to how her spouse has also been rumored to show up as a multiversal Captain America.

Any semi-recognizable name that’s ever been to an audition for a Marvel blockbuster, never mind starred in one, seems to be getting linked with the Sorcerer Supreme’s highly-anticipated sequel lately, but given the very nature of the mind, time and reality-altering premise, you can’t realistically rule anyone or anything out at this stage.