Emily Blunt Has Reportedly Met With Marvel For An MCU Role

Of all the actors fans might want to see appear in the MCU, Emily Blunt is right at the top of the list. The British actress has been circling the franchise for a whole decade now, having been in the running for Black Widow and Peggy Carter before having to pull out of both parts. Though the star’s career has gone from strength to strength since then, she’s never got around to signing up for a Marvel role. But it’s possible that she might be about to.

Insider Charles Murphy of Murphy’s Multiverse has shared that his sources tell him Blunt met with Marvel Studios during filming on Disney’s Jungle Cruise, which she’ll star in with Dwayne Johnson. Given the movies in the works in Phase 4, it’s speculated that she could’ve been up for Clea in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. And, of course, everyone wants Blunt and her real-life husband John Krasinski to play the MCU’s Sue Storm and Reed Richards.

However, before you get too excited, Murphy states that he came by this information a while back – Jungle Cruise wrapped production in September, after all – so it’s possible that, even if Blunt was in talks, she isn’t anymore. There’s not a lot we know for sure about this situation right now, then. All we can say is that it looks like Marvel is still interested in getting the actress on board somehow.

It’s worth mentioning though that We Got This Covered reported several times last year that Marvel was pursuing Emily Blunt and Krasinski for their Fantastic Four reboot. We received this intel during filming on Jungle Cruise as well, so it’s possible what we were hearing lines up with what Murphy was hearing. But it’s difficult to say at this stage.

Either way, the fans would love this outcome, to be sure, but the studio does tend to have a habit of going for left-field choices that turn out to be inspired calls. So for now, we’ll just have to wait and see what comes of this.