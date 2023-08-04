Emily Blunt shares promising update on ‘A Quiet Place 3’

Ah, 2020. What a year. Mostly because that’s when A Quiet Place Part II came out. Was that the most important thing that we’ll remember about 2020? Probably not, but for the purposes of what you’re reading, it is. In related news, more info has surfaced on Part III!

We’ve known about the third movie in the franchise since around February, when Paramount announced that a sequel was on the way. All we’ve known so far is that it was tentatively planned for a 2025 release. Star Emily Blunt was nice enough to give an update recently in an interview with Josh Horowitz prior to the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes.

Blunt said she spoke with both Cillian Murphy and Director John Krasinski, who happens to be her husband, and both said they were keen to keep the franchise going:

“Well, Cillian [Murphy] and I were having a chat with John [Krasinski] about it last night. We were sitting on a rooftop all together drinking wine and… ‘You know what would be great? Is if we keep this thing going…’ I think there’s… it would have to be that we would all do it together.”

Who hasn’t made grandiose plans while drinking wine on a roof? She also said she wouldn’t “want it to be with a different director if we did it again.” Krasinski, for his part, has previously shared that he already has an idea of what the third movie would be about.

Blunt also said that even if sequels weren’t originally planned, the world has enough breadth that there was “such mileage for expansion.”

“Why not? I always said when we were approaching this one, I said, ‘I think you need to think of it not as a sequel, but this is chapter two, this is just a continuation.’ I think there’s such an investment in this family – such mileage for expansion in this kind of extraordinary world. I think there’s room [for a third film].”



As for what a sequel would look like, it makes sense that it would continue the story after Regan finally found the mysterious signal that leads her to safety on an island with other humans. If that’s the case, we could finally see the humans get a chance to fight back against the terrifying aliens.

The movie was set to premiere in 2025, but with the ongoing strikes, we wouldn’t be surprised if it got delayed.