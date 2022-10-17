Emily Blunt wants what the fans want when it comes to the MCUs Reed Richards

Emily Blunt has had her say on the future of husband John Krasinski in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with her teasing the future of Reed Richards.

The appearance of Krasinski as the eternally fan-cast Mister Fantastic shocked many in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, as he appeared as part of Earth-838’s dastardly and mostly useless Illuminati. Torn to shreds by Scarlet Witch in her quest to crash the multiverse, many have been left wondering what’s next for Richards and the Fantastic Four.

Krasinski’s brief performance was not overly enthralling during Multiverse of Madness, but showed promise of what could be if The Office star does return. His wife spoke to HeyUGuys about Krasinski landing the role, with her expressing how big a fan he is of the Marvel universe.

“I was really happy for him because I think he’s a huge fan. And I understand why it’s such an ardent passionate religion for people. It’s a huge part of our cinematic history now. So he was thrilled.”

When questioned about Krasinski’s future in the role and told of how excited fans were for his portrayal, Blunt seemed to believe there was more yet to come from her husband. Telling the interviewer “Yeah? Well, I hope so. I hope so. You never know.”.

It’s hardly confirmation of a return, but does add fuel to the fire for the Fantastic Four rumor mill. One of the strengths of Marvel’s newfound obsession with the multiverse is it means multiple actors can play the same role. One of the names speculated to star as Richards in the upcoming film is Penn Badgley, who has led the drama You for four seasons.

The Fantastic Four saw a pushback in dates, with it now due in cinemas Feb. 14, 2025.