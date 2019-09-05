Emily VanCamp Teases Sharon Carter’s Whereabouts In Avengers: Endgame

Disney Plus’ The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is set to bring back a couple of characters not seen in the MCU since 2016’s Captain America: Civil War. It’s no mystery where Daniel Bruhl’s Zemo has been in that time, as he was locked up after breaking apart the Avengers, but fans would like to know where the heck Sharon Carter’s was in Avengers: Endgame.

Entertainment Weekly caught up with the cast of the upcoming series recently, including Emily VanCamp, and she teased that Sharon’s been “on the run” and “hiding out” during the events of recent movies.

“We’re obviously going to learn where Sharon’s been all this time. She was sort of on the run. I’d like to know where Sharon’s been. Ok, hiding out.”

After being introduced in The Winter Soldier, Sharon AKA Agent 13 was last seen in Civil War going against government orders and aiding Steve Rogers in helping to find Bucky Barnes. Presumably, this got her in trouble with her superiors, which is perhaps why she’s been on the run all this time.

It might also be because she’s hiding in shame after kissing her uncle. As per the comics, Steve and Sharon had a low-key romance in Civil War, which is now retrospectively weird as Endgame revealed that Steve went back in time to marry Peggy Carter, Sharon’s great aunt. It’s unclear if the Disney show is going to brush this under the carpet or address it in some way, but we’re curious to see.

In any case, Avengers: Endgame writers Markus and McFeely have revealed that Sharon was almost in the movie, as early drafts featured Steve and Sharon in a relationship that wasn’t going too well. However, this subplot was deemed unnecessary to the plot and was ultimately cut.