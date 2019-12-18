Emma Stone Reportedly Being Eyed For Major MCU Role

Emma Stone has already left her mark on the Marvel universe thanks to her fan favorite portrayal of Gwen Stacy in the Amazing Spider-Man movies earlier this decade, but it’s looking possible that the La La Land star could end up joining the MCU down the road, as well.

We Got This Covered has heard that Marvel is now casting for Abigail Brand, a character who should become a major figure in the franchise going forward. And according to our sources, the studio is eyeing up Stone or Emma Stone-type actresses for the part. It's unclear exactly where Brand would show up first in the MCU, but the seeds of her arrival are already being sown.

After all, set photos that arrived online this week have confirmed that S.W.O.R.D. will be introduced in Disney Plus’ WandaVision. The S.H.I.E.L.D. counterpart that specializes in protecting Earth from outer-space threats, S.W.O.R.D. was brought into the comics world back in 2004, as created by future MCU bigwig Joss Whedon. From the beginning, the organization was run by the no-nonsense Abigail Brand, instantly recognizable by her green hair. The character is known to be half-alien, as well, and notably had a romantic relationship with the X-Men’s Beast.

With S.H.I.E.L.D. having dissolved back in Captain America: The Winter Soldier, it’s about time a replacement debuted. It’s unclear as yet whether Nick Fury and his many Skrull agents, as seen in Spider-Man: Far From Home, are part of this same outfit, though it seems safe to assume they are. The WandaVision set pics also seemed to reveal that the adult Monica Rambeau is part of S.W.O.R.D., too.

Of course, Emma Stone is a hugely in-demand name, so it remains to be seen whether Marvel can nab her for the part of Abigail Brand or not. She's certainly on their wishlist though, from what we're told and given that the MCU has continually managed to attract some of the biggest stars in Hollywood, we wouldn't put it past them to snag her for the franchise as well.