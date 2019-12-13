Time to have a look at the Stars Wars Clocktower Countdown Clock. It helpfully informs us that there are just 7 days till the release of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. Yes, we are officially into the final week of waiting. What could possibly be left to tease for a film so close to its public unveiling? Well, Daisy Ridley has some ideas for you.

One of the most talked about and hotly debated reveals in the build up to Skywalker has been the return of Ian McDiarmid as Emperor Palpatine – whose last appearance came back in 2005’s Revenge of the Sith. And as Ridley has demonstrated in a new interview with USA Today, the hype for Sheev’s homecoming hasn’t been exclusive to fans:

“When J.J. [Abrams] first told me the Emperor was back, I guess I had all the questions that a lot of other people have. And then I read the script and was like, ‘OK, this is (expletive) awesome. Really, he’s the ultimate bad guy of Star Wars, and for this film to have worked, the Emperor needed to be there.”

The ultimate bad guy of Star Wars? Bold claim if we’re talking about sheer mystique – I’d wager Darth Vader has the upper hand on that front. It’s more likely referring to the Emperor’s context within the Star Wars universe, as he is the big bad. Many villains have come and gone over the years; Count Dooku, Darth Maul, Jar Jar Binks (I read the forums too), but none have ever surmounted Palpatine’s place on the all-powerful all-evil dark lord throne.

Ridley’s thrill at his return has also recapitulated been by director J.J. Abrams, who weeks ago shared her sentiment as to Palpatine’s integral part in the saga’s story. Indeed, the villain’s return to the franchise was Abrams’ idea. Colin Trevorrow, the previous man signed on to direct Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, did not even consider the possibility while he was on the project. But it’s all changed now and it’s nice to see people on the same hymn sheet this time.