The End Of The Hulk’s MCU Story Has Reportedly Been Revealed

The fate of Mark Ruffalo’s Hulk has reportedly been decided upon and unfortunately, the fans aren’t going to like it.

Apparently, Marvel execs are currently planning on having Bruce Banner killed off in a future season of the upcoming She-Hulk series. At least, that’s according to sources close to WGTC – the same ones who told us about both the show and Ruffalo’s involvement in it months before it was announced. And from what we understand, his death will come at the hands of his comic book nemesis Red Hulk.

The highly anticipated Disney+ exclusive title was revealed at the D23 Expo last summer, one among many works of original programming to stock up the media giant’s infantile streaming service. And while plot details are still scarce, in the comics, the stories of She-Hulk follow Jennifer Walters, a successful lawyer whose life is upended when she suffers a horrible accident and the blood of her only available donor, her uncle Bruce, turns her into a female version of the iconic green smasher. Only with her own touch of personality, as while adopting the green skin and explosive strength, she retains much greater control of her temper.

Since the show’s announcement, a frantic search for the lead actress has sparked the curiosity of fans. Many wanted Brooklyn Nine-Nine star Stephanie Beatriz to play the part, and in an interview with Entertainment Tonight, the actress quipped that she would love to tackle it. Unfortunately, however, she’s since ruled herself out.

Ruffalo himself has mentioned his enthusiasm for Tessa Thompson to take on the role, too, but given that the Ragnarok and Endgame star has already made a name for herself in the MCU as Valkyrie, he acknowledged that likely wouldn’t happen.

Most recently, word has gone round that Glow lead Alison Brie may be in line to snag the job. But unfortunately for her fanbase, Brie recently confessed to James Corden that she knew nothing save for the fact that Disney was looking to merely cast an “Alison Brie-type.”

In any case, we imagine that Marvel will find their She-Hulk sooner rather than later and while fans are understandably excited for the show, it’s certainly sad to now learn that it’ll feature one of the final appearances of Mark Ruffalo’s beloved hero. Again, he won’t be killed off in the first season and apparently still has a couple of movie roles lined up as well, but at some point during the show’s run, the plan, we’re told, is to have him die protecting Jennifer from Red Hulk.