Ghostbusters: Afterlife relaunched the supernatural comedy franchise last year, overwriting the much-maligned 2016 attempt, and in the wake of its success Ernie Hudson is already thirsty for more.

In an interview published yesterday with Bossip, Ernie Hudson (who played Winston Zeddemore in the first two films in the series and the most recent one) talked about his role in the movies. He mentioned what it felt like to return and said he would like to keep playing his character in more work and is optimistic about getting more opportunities to do just that.

“I heard they’re writing,” Hudson said. “Nobody’s come to me and said ‘hey’ or you know, ‘we want you to do whatever.’ Looking at that end scene, I’d like to think if they move forward, Winston will be a part of it. But in Hollywood, I don’t take anything for granted. You know, I’ll look up and it’ll be Arsenio Hall being Winston. Anything is possible.”

Afterlife does leave Zeddemore on interesting ground, ending up as one of the more successful of the original characters. So anything is on the table for his future in the franchise.

Here’s to hoping that whatever comes sequel-wise, they give Hudson something neat to do and don’t give his role to someone else, like in the cartoon when they chose Arsenio Hall to voice Zeddemore instead of the film’s actor. However, if this ends up being the case, Hudson does have a number of roles in television like Oz, films begging to be turned into franchises like Congo, and his crime drama series The Family Business to fall back on.

Ghostbusters: Afterlife is out and available for rental on Google Play, ITunes and more.