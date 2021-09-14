Kit Harington Says Eternals May Just Be The Tip Of The Iceberg For Black Knight

Eternals Actor Kit Harington spoke on the possibility of his character, Dane Whitman, appearing in future Marvel endeavors.



In an interview with GamesRadar.com, Harington talked about the potential future for his character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In the comics, Whitman goes on to become the Black Knight, and Harington teased the upcoming film may just be “the tip of the iceberg” for his Whitman, but he wasn’t able to confirm anything saying he doesn’t know whether that’s in the cards yet.

“I’ve got no idea whether my character goes on or not,” Harington said. “I had read up on who he could be or might be. So there’s the possibility for a longer trajectory. And hopefully, I think this is the tip of the iceberg for my character. I hope. But I just don’t know, you know? I’m as in the dark as anyone else. And I try not to live too far ahead in the future with anything. Even when I was in Game of Thrones, even on the sixth season, I presumed the seventh season wasn’t going to happen!”

Speaking of Game of Thrones, Eternals represents a reunion for Harington and Richard Madden, both of whom played members of the Stark family on the hit HBO fantasy series. Rumors have circulated that Whitman and Madden’s character Ikaris may be involved in a love triangle with Gemma Chan’s Sersi in the new film, but Harington suggested that might not be accurate.



“I think there’s been a few things said about that in the press,” Harington said. “I wouldn’t say that a lot of it is accurate. But he has a connection with Sersi, as does Richard’s character.”



Marvel’s Eternals is directed by Chloe Zhao, the Academy Award-winning director of Nomadland, and will star Angelina Jolie, Kumail Nanjiani, Lia McHugh, Bryan Tyree Henry, and Salma Hayek as well as Harrington, Madden, and Chan. The film is set to release this year on November 5.