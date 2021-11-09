Eternals’ Barry Keoghan Creates TikTok, Posts First Video, Fans Go Wild

When Marvel’s Eternals hit theaters on Nov. 5, fans were enamored with the all-star cast bringing the heroic title characters to life on the big screen. From Angelina Jolie and Lauren Ridloff to Richard Madden and Kumail Nanjiani, the Eternals exude power, prestige, wisdom, and ferocity.

Another powerful addition to the cast is Barry Keoghan, who plays Druig in the film. The actor has also starred in films like Christopher Nolan’s Dunkirk and The Killing of a Sacred Deer, the latter a mental and emotional roller coaster ride. With several other acting credits to his name, Keoghan has a massive following, and with that comes an invested audience across social media platforms.

When Keoghan shared a link to his Twitter followers today of his first TikTok video, they went crazy. The video has already been viewed over 2,000 times and his follower count is rising by the minute.

The video shows Keoghan in his car with “Day in the Life” playing, and his comment section is both welcoming him to the platform and asking if he’s ready for the fan explosion.

Here’s what fans are saying about his debut on TikTok.

This user is calling Keoghan’s appearance on the app his “TikTok era.”

omg barry's tiktok erapic.twitter.com/Uh1MBXANrQ — vee | ETERNALS (@keoghanfilms) November 9, 2021

Druig supremacy, anyone?

The King Runs Tik Tok!! #Druig Supremacy. — C.J. Darr (@CJDarr2) November 9, 2021

Fans are already calling him the king of the app.

KING OF TIKTOK INCOMINGGG pic.twitter.com/oPIGg214nG — michaela ⋆ SAW ETERNALS (@CR0WSWRAITH) November 9, 2021

This user says he’ll be overwhelmed with Druig and Makkari content on TikTok.

You're gonna be overwhelmed with the amount of #Druig and #makkari on #TikTok 😅 need to see more of you guys on screen 💕 #Eternals — Sydney Howe☁️ (@sydneyhowe20) November 9, 2021

Many fans are posting screenshots of which follower they became of Keoghan’s.

Incoming serotonin boosts with Keoghan content!

the serotonin im gonna get from your content unmatched — michaela ⋆ SAW ETERNALS (@CR0WSWRAITH) November 9, 2021

The Druig thirst is real.

Youre going to see all the druig thirst my dude — Haley (@mthoughtsrablog) November 9, 2021

Do you follow Keoghan on TikTok yet? Did you enjoy his role in Eternals? Let’s talk about it.