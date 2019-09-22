The Eternals Cast Photo May Hint At Role For Dan Stevens

Since your average filmgoer still knows next to nothing about the comic book characters known as The Eternals, Marvel Studios has been largely reliant on the formidable cast of Chloé Zhao’s upcoming film to stir up some excitement for next year’s release.

Already, we’ve received official confirmation that Angelina Jolie, Richard Madden, Kumail Nanjiani, Brian Tyree Henry, Salma Hayek, Gemma Chan, Barry Keoghan and Kit Harington will all be making their MCU debuts in the Phase 4 flick. But now a recent Instagram post from the account of Nanjiani has got the fans wondering if Marvel still has at least one more noteworthy casting announcement up their sleeve.

The photo in question was taken in London, not far from Pinewood Studios where The Eternals is currently being filmed. In the pic, Nanjiani can be seen alongside his wife Emily Gordon, his co-star Henry and, in a potentially significant reveal, Dan Stevens of Legion and Downton Abbey fame.

Now, before we jump to any conclusions, it’s worth remembering that Stevens is a London native, meaning it’s quite possible that there’s nothing to see here except a group of actors hanging out while they happen to be in the same city at the same time. Still, it was only inevitable that this photo would get fans hoping that Stevens is about to make the jump to the MCU, and until we get some confirmation either way, surely there’s no harm in letting the internet dream a while.

In any case, we can see the full cast in action when The Eternals hits theaters on November 6th, 2020. In the meantime, Marvel’s Phase 4 kicks off with the release of Black Widow on May 1st.