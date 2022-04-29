‘Eternals’ character spotted on ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special’ set

While the MCU is all about crossovers, this one is a bit unexpected.

The Eternals has finally gotten some recognition from another Marvel Cinematic Universe property, with a fan favourite character being spotted in the background of the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special set.

A fan account shared an image from the set of the special, where posters of the beloved Eternals character — Kumail Nanjiani’s Kingo — can be seen. Kingo’s flamboyant movie star alter ego in the Eternals film was one of the highlights of the story, and it seems he’s about to make a comeback in the Guardians of the Galaxy special.

Being filmed at the Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, one of Kingo’s many movies can be seen being promoted via posters. The title of the film appears to be Haxan Haxaner, which probably means that at least part of the special will be based on Earth.

Photos of Kingo’s posters where the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special is filming! pic.twitter.com/SjrHKFfghe — Eternals Updates (@UPDATESETERNALS) April 29, 2022

Fans have previously decried the lack of references and acknowledgement for the Eternals since their debut last year, with Spider-Man: No Way Home, Hawkeye, and Moon Knight all avoiding any talk of the giant robot Celestial head that appeared towards the end.

Eternals has had tough innings so far in the MCU, not unlike their controversial origins in the comics. It has emerged as the first MCU film to get a “rotten” score on Rotten Tomatoes and is yet to have any concrete talk of a sequel. An appearance of Kingo in other films would help boost the chances of Marvel fans once again meeting the superpowered god-like beings.

The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special is set to release in time for the holiday season at the end of the year, with its debut pencilled in for Dec. 2022.