Eternals Director Dishes On MCU’s First Full-Blown Sex Scene

Marvel’s Eternals is reportedly breaking new ground — in many different ways — within the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Not only will the movie introduce 10 new heroes, span 7,000 years, and boast a runtime that towers over even the mighty Avengers: Infinity War, but a number of other important milestones in representation are reported to take place as well.

For instance, the MCU’s first deaf superhero will debut with Lauren Ridloff’s Mikkari. In addition, Brian Tyree Henry’s Phastos will also be the Marvel movies’ first openly gay superhero.

Eternals Promo Reveals New Look At MCU's First Ever LGBTQ+ Family 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

However, there’s another groundbreaking aspect to the film that director Chloé Zhao has been gushing about as well, and that’s the fact that it will include a full-blown sex scene.

Zhao said she spent a lot of time talking with Marvel Studios about just “how to do” that in a way that wouldn’t feel out of place in the movie. She described Marvel as being open to the idea, saying they wanted to do something different.

“For us to be able to show two people who love each other, not just emotionally and intellectually but also physically, and to have a sex scene that will be seen by a lot of people that shows their love and compassion and gentleness — I think it’s a really beautiful thing,” Zhao told

Prior to Eternals, the only thing we saw even close to resembling a sex scene in the MCU’s 13-year history was early on in 2008’s Iron Man, when Tony Stark takes Christine Everhart home after an apparently fast interview for Vanity Fair.

The scene plays up Tony’s character as a billionaire playboy but has left open the void for a more emotionally authentic physical encounter since then.

We’ll have to see how romantic Eternals is when it hits theaters on November 5th, 2021.