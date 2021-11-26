‘Eternals’ director teases futuristic sci-fi Western ‘Dracula’ movie

It would be an understatement to say that Chloé Zhao’s career has taken several unexpected twists and turns in the last couple of years, sending her on a path that nobody could have predicted.

Having won two Academy Awards for directing and producing Best Picture winner Nomadland, the filmmaker then boarded the most successful franchise in the history of cinema, only to see Eternals delayed by an entire year as a result of the pandemic.

When it did finally come to theaters, it went on to land the worst reviews and lowest CinemaScore the MCU had ever seen, but fans seem to adore it, while the intergalactic epic has sailed past $300 million at the box office with relative ease. Next up, Zhao is doing exactly what you’d expect, by helming a futuristic sci-fi Western spin on Dracula.

It sounds absolutely bonkers, and to create even more questions, Zhao posted a Nosferatu image on Instagram that hopefully hints towards her inspirations, as you can see below.

Spooky New Photos For Netflix's Dracula Series Step Out Of The Shadows 1 of 29

Click to skip























































MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

We get Dracula movies all the time, and many of them have attempted to slap a fresh coat of paint on the source material, but none of them have veered quite so far into insane genre territory as whatever Zhao is cooking up, and we can’t wait to see how it all turns out in the end.