Eternals Fans Think This Couple Steals The Movie

Heading into Eternals, we were primed for some kind of love triangle between Sersi (Gemma Chan), fellow immortal Ikaris (Richard Madden) and human boyfriend Dane Whitman (Kit Harington) to be at the center of the film. And while that’s somewhat true, now that we’ve seen the movie, many Marvel fans are claiming that another couple steal the show away from its main romantic story arc. Namely, Makkari (Lauren Ridloff) and Druig (Barry Keoghan).

With 10 Eternals to showcase, the speedster and the telepath don’t have a whole lot of shared screentime, but the duo made a big impact on audiences nonetheless. Ridloff’s Makkari – the MCU’s very first deaf superhero – was already destined to be a fan-favorite, but her unlikely and adorable connection with Keoghan’s otherwise gloomy Druig is proving to be an unexpected highlight of the movie for many.

i think we can all agree that druig and makkari pic.twitter.com/q4XOV0wGHv — best of lauren ridloff (@ridloffarchive) November 5, 2021

the way makkari and druig didn’t see each other for centuries but still fell into their rhythm of being flirty with each other I love them sm 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/GybcELL3W8 — Trisha ⧗ SAW ETERNALS! (@waltersndanvers) November 5, 2021

when druig says "my beautiful, beautiful makkari" and she smiles at him pic.twitter.com/1HVVwtv6W8 — jules ⚢ (@ETERNALTIFA) November 3, 2021

Fans can’t get enough of how Druig hates everyone but Makkari.

no because druig really was a dick to everyone but the second he saw makkari it was all smiles LIKE ARE YOU FUCKING SERIOUS — g (@druigcinema) November 6, 2021

druig: i hate everybody. love is meaningless.



makkari:



druig: hello my queen my love my moon do you need anything a blanket maybe? flowers? kisses? do you want kisses i can do that — dog tags and druig pr manager (@caxtws) November 6, 2021

me: i dont have a favorite trope



druig and makkari: is the "sunshine" and "is an asshole to everyone except for her" trope



me: … i have a favorite trope pic.twitter.com/SIOz1UMPSU — michaela ⋆ SAW ETERNALS (@CR0WSWRAITH) November 6, 2021

Let’s not forget another underrated couple: Gilgamesh and Thena.

The amount of love I have for Makkari, Druig, Thena and Gilgamesh >>>>>#Eternals pic.twitter.com/DRLF41dW95 — biles bellinski (@ftnabiiilah) November 4, 2021

It’s not how much screentime you have that matters, it’s how you use it.

It’s worth noting that it wasn’t the originally part of plan to have these two characters romantically involved. Director Chloe Zhao was impressed with the chemistry between Ridloff and Keoghan during the casting phase and altered the script in a bid to give them a chance to show this off in the film itself. That explains why their dynamic is not a huge part of the story.

The good news is that their bond could be given a greater importance moving forward, given the way the movie ends – not to mention its much-discussed post-credits scene. So the chances are high that we’ll be getting more of Makkari and Druig together in the future of the MCU. In the meantime, Eternals is playing in theaters now.