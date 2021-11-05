Eternals’ Kumail Nanjiani Feels Weird About His Theme Park Double At Disney

Despite getting super ripped and spending four months learning a Bollywood dance number for Eternals, actor Kumail Nanjiani is sticking to his self-deprecating comedic roots when it comes to his hot takes on social media.

Nanjiani, who plays the somewhat narcissistic ancient immortal alien Kingo in the film, took to Twitter Friday to express how “super weird” he feels about having a theme park stand-in at Disneyland.

We’re used to seeing fully-costumed actors play the likes of Mickey Mouse, Donald Duck, and Belle from Beauty and the Beast at The House of Mouse’s world class attractions, often to the delight of cooing children and selfie-hungry tourists. But how would you feel if someone took on your own likeness for such a job?

The idea apparently made Nanjiani pretty uncomfortable, leading him to say, “Pretty sure my theme park double shouldn’t be more handsome than me.” He then encouraged fans to go see Eternals in theaters “before they replace me with this guy in the movie.”

Uhhhh ok this feels super weird. Pretty sure my theme park double shouldn’t be more handsome than me. #Eternals is in theaters RIGHT NOW. Please go see it before they replace me with this guy in the movie. https://t.co/lTSMptTABj https://t.co/ksunkEzFnL — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) November 5, 2021

According to Marvel, guests visiting the Avengers Campus at the California theme park can soon find themselves face-to-face with Eternals Sersi, Kingo and Phastos, who will be “roaming around the area, ready for brand new heroic encounters.”

They join the ranks of other superheroes at this section of the park, such as Captain America, Iron Man, Ant-Man, Black Widow, Spider-Man, Loki, and more.

Eternals boasts an all-star ensemble cast that includes Gemma Chan, Richard Madden, Angelina Jolie, Brian Tyree Henry, Lauren Ridloff, Salma Hayek, and Kit Harington. You can catch it in theaters right now.