Eternals Sequel Reportedly In Early Development At Marvel Studios

Any standalone Marvel Cinematic Universe blockbuster that introduces a new superhero or team to the masses is always going to be designed with sequels in mind with the obvious and notable exception of The Incredible Hulk, but that’s more to do with the rights issues between Marvel Studios and Universal rather than a lack of interest on Kevin Feige’s part to see Mark Ruffalo’s Bruce Banner headline his own movie.

There are currently eleven MCU projects set for a theatrical release between now and the end of 2023, and that number increases to fourteen if you include Mahershala Ali’s Blade reboot, Deadpool 3 and Anthony Mackie’s Captain America 4. There’s an exciting combination of new and returning faces, with Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings releasing just two months before Eternals, and both will be hoping to launch a multi-film series.

Chloe Zhao becomes the first Academy Award winning director to helm an installment in the MCU, even if Eternals wrapped long before she picked up two Oscars for Nomadland, and with the first footage having been revealed as part of the Phase Four sizzle reel, it won’t be too long until we get a full-length promo focusing entirely on the sprawling cosmic epic that unfolds over 7000 years. When that’ll be with us remains to be seen, but a recent report claims that a sequel is already in the works behind the scenes, though there won’t be any news until after the movie releases.

“It’s basically the same reason Avengers 5 and Eternals 2 weren’t announced. They were only announcing those films up to 2023 that have verified release dates. There are over 20+ projects on the board. We all know there’s going to be an Avengers 5 and there’s going to be an Eternals 2.”

It’s a good point, because you can bet your bottom dollar Earth’s Mightiest Heroes will be assembled again, even if it’s not currently on the docket. After all, Marvel already have upwards of 20 movies and TV shows officially announced, so it makes sense to get a few of those out of the way before revealing any concrete future plans for new brands like Eternals.