‘Eternals’ star ‘humiliated’ herself for a scene that was cut from the movie

Eternals may have been about immortal aliens dealing with the very serious business of saving the world, but that didn’t stop the cast from sharing plenty of hilarious offscreen moments. For Lia McHugh, there was a particularly embarrassing moment with co-star Angelina Jolie that’s still causing her secondhand embarrassment.

The 17 year-old actress portrayed Sprite, an Eternal who projects lifelike illusions, and also has the permanent appearance of a child, despite being much, much older. In a recent conversation with CinemaBlend, McHugh revealed the very funny moment she filmed with Jolie, which didn’t even make the final cut of the movie:

“I had to shoot a scene where I had to sing karaoke on the private jet, and I have to say, it’s probably one of the most humiliating moments of my life. I had to just go all out and I sang the song that played in the trailer actually. I had to sing that song to Angelina Jolie. I was like singing to her and to Barry and Kumail. It was probably the most embarrassing moment of my life and I remember Chloé coming up to me and she was like, ‘Are you trying to sing badly, Lia?’ And I wasn’t, but I was like ‘Yeah, definitely.’”

Marvel’s Eternals is currently streaming on Disney Plus and will be available to own on 4K, Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD, starting from February 15. It’s unsure whether McHugh’s scene with Jolie will make the deleted scenes, but it’s refreshing to know the actors shared that special moment nonetheless.