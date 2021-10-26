Eternals Star Reveals MCU Character They’d Love To Team Up With

When you join the Marvel Cinematic Universe, you aren’t obligated to instantly immerse yourself in the franchise’s back catalogue, but plenty of names to have signed on were already more than familiar with the series prior to putting pen to paper, which is to be expected when it’s the most commercially successful property in cinematic history.

However, Eternals star Kit Harington hadn’t seen Taika Waititi’s Thor: Ragnarok until he was on a plane during the cosmic blockbuster’s press circuit, despite the irreverent intergalactic adventure widely lauded by fans as one of the MCU’s very best installments.

It didn’t take long for the Game of Thrones veteran to be won over, though, after he revealed in an interview with IGN via Reddit on the red carpet that he’d instantly fallen in love with cult favorite Korg.

“I had never seen Thor: Ragnarok. I’d never seen it. And on the way over on the plane, I watched Thor: Ragnarok, and I loved it. And I wanna hang out with the big blue boulder. Yes, Korg! That’s who I want to hang out with. He’s one of my favorite characters of all time. Love him. Go for it, I’m up for that.”

Korg found a place in the hearts of MCU supporters everywhere from the second he first appeared in Ragnarok, and even had the distinction of co-starring with Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool in the Free Guy trailer reaction video that marked the Merc with a Mouth’s first official appearance under new ownership. Much like the Eternals, he’s cosmic in origin, so it can’t be discounted that Harington may yet get the crossover of his dreams.