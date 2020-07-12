First Eternals Teaser Is Reportedly Coming Soon

Just a few months ago, Marvel fans were gearing up for both Black Widow in May and The Eternals in November. Of course, that’s not to be anymore and we’re only getting the single MCU pic this year. With BW taking the November release slot, the aforementioned superhero ensemble flick has moved to February. That may be a while away, but it sounds like Marvel is working on something to reward fans for their patience.

As pointed out by MCU Cosmic’s Jeremy Conrad, Amit Chaudhari – who’s been accurate when it comes to imminent trailer info in the past – is claiming that sources have told him the studio has got something up their sleeves when it comes to The Eternals. Chaudhari can’t say whether this is a full teaser trailer or perhaps a smaller sneak peek, but apparently something is on its way.

Heard that #Disney & #Marvel are working on something regarding #Eternals & it might come soon!! Heard from the same source who told me about the #BlackWidow Teaser Trailer arrival. Note: The source didn't confirm whether it'll be a Trailer or anything else. pic.twitter.com/gHRiIj5Cpz — Amit Chaudhari (@5150Aamrit) July 11, 2020

Chaudhari mentions above that this same source fed him accurate intel on Black Widow‘s trailer. He broke the scoop on that back on March 3rd and the trailer itself then landed on the 9th. So, maybe we can use that to infer when this potential teaser for The Eternals may hit the internet.

His tweet was shared on July 11th, so sometime within the coming week seems feasible. Remember, Marvel isn’t properly taking part in ComicCon@Home, so it won’t be dropping as part of the virtual event that’s happening in a couple of weeks.

The Eternals features an all-star cast including Angelina Jolie (Thena), Richard Madden (Ikaris), Gemma Chan (Sersi), Kumail Nanjiani (Kingo), Salma Hayek (Ajak), Brian Tyree Henry (Phastos) and Kit Harrington as Dane Whitman/Black Knight, and the film will explore the immortal heroes’ centuries-spanning connection to Earth and how they’ve defended it from their evil cousins, the Deviants. As for that first teaser, watch this space for more.