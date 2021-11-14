Eternals Wins The Box Office Again Despite Steep Drop

After just ten days in theaters, the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Eternals is already the eighth highest-grossing domestic release of the year, with a second frame of $27.5 million taking it past $118 million, which is a solid return.

However, the cosmic epic dropped a steep 61% in its sophomore weekend, more than the 52% suffered by fellow theatrical exclusive Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, but less than the 67% endured by Disney Plus Premier Access hybrid debutant Black Widow, so it’s not exactly a disaster, either.

That put Eternals comfortably ahead of Clifford the Big Red Dog, which was available to stream on Paramount+ from Wednesday, although that didn’t put much of a dent in the family-friendly film’s commercial prospects after it nabbed $16.4 million from Friday through Sunday to cross $21 million across its first five days.

Of course, the big talking point will be the comfortable win for Eternals, which is fast closing in on $300 million globally after less than a week in a half in theaters, proving once and for all that when it comes to the biggest franchises in the business, statistics like Rotten Tomatoes percentages and CinemaScore ratings don’t mean a damn thing if audiences are invested enough.