Even after 25 years, one of the greatest techno thrillers ever made remains as relevant and entertaining as ever

Nobody could have known at the time, but Tony Scott’s classic conspiratorial techno thriller Enemy of the State remains just as prescient and relevant now as it ever was, even a full quarter of a century on from its release.

Back in November of 1998 when the blockbuster smash hit first exploded onto the scene to earn stellar reviews and $250 million at the box office, there was an element of fantasy to its narrative. That was to be expected given that the technological age we currently live in was in its nascent stages, but it’s fascinating to see just how well it held up on a narrative, entertainment, and thematic level.

via Buena Vista

These days, there isn’t a single thing about a fast-paced cat-and-mouse story involving corrupt government officials, identity theft, the manipulation of surveillance technology, and doctored images being used to further an agenda that isn’t rooted in 100 percent factual accuracy and reality, never mind far-reaching conspiracy theories and mistrust of authority running rampant throughout almost every single scene.

25 years later, though, and the most important thing is that Enemy of the State still rules. Will Smith further cemented his credentials as the biggest star on the planet with one of his most underrated performances, while the legendary Gene Hackman is always going to boost the gravitas levels significantly.

Throw in one of the action thriller’s greatest-ever directors, and it’s no surprise to find Redditors in unanimous agreement that the end result comfortably ranks as one of the finest techno fables ever told, regardless of whether you saw it 20 years or 20 minutes ago.