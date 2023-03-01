Even Stephen King and an MCU star can’t save a needless horror remake from a single-digits Rotten Tomatoes score

When it comes to long-awaited Stephen King film and television adaptations, the common consensus is that the specific project in question will prove to be a knockout hit that has the horror community raving about it for years upon years. And while this is actually the case for many brilliant King adaptations, a fresh-faced remake unfortunately couldn’t be saved from the fiery depths of critics on Rotten Tomatoes — even with the help of an infamous MCU shining star.

Of course, the movie we’re speaking about would be the most recent Children of the Corn remake, which is expected to receive a release in the United States on March 3. But despite featuring Marvel personality Callan Mulvey (Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Avengers: Endgame), the aforementioned horror flick was absolutely slaughtered on Rotten Tomatoes — where it holds a lackluster score of just 8 percent.

Image via RLJE Films

Interestingly enough, production for the film initially began in March 2020 and wrapped filming that same year in June. With that said, it hardly comes as a surprise that a movie which took nearly three years to hit theaters turns out to be a cinematic dud. Still, such a congregation of distaste for a Stephen King movie is a bit of a shock to the system — especially with a much-anticipated It spinoff series hitting HBO Max in the future.

Considering how involved King is on Twitter, we’ll have to wait and see if he addresses the film’s middling score at some point in the next several days. For now, folks can witness the madness of Children of the Corn (2020) when it hits theaters on March 3.