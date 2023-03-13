Even though Angela Bassett didn’t win the Oscar, she still did the thing

Angela Bassett may not have won the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress for her outstanding portrayal of Queen Ramonda in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, but she still brought regal energy to the red carpet at the 95th Academy Awards ceremony.

The star made history when she became the first actor in an MCU film to receive an Academy Award nomination. However, the coveted statuette went to Jamie Lee Curtis for her turn in Everything Everywhere All At Once. Per WWD, Bassett looked resplendent in a floor-length amethyst-colored Moschino gown. She also wore a white diamond necklace from Bulgari’s Serpenti collection.

Actor Courtney B. Vance, Bassett’s husband of twenty-five years, could not have been more proud of his stunning wife as he stopped to capture the moment on his mobile phone.

Angela Bassett’s husband Courtney B. Vance being a great supporter while she does the thing.



Angela Bassett's husband Courtney B. Vance being a great supporter while she does the thing.

Bassett’s magnificent gown proved to be a showstopper.

Another fan was simply in awe of the star and posted the viral pop culture moment of peak Angela Bassett appreciation.

The glamorous actor was praised for her beauty in the film and for making Marvel history.

Angela Bassett was absolutely stunning in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.



That performance was worthy of an Oscar, and incredibly worthy of being the first MCU performance to win an Oscar. ❤️



#Oscar #Oscars #AcademyAwards pic.twitter.com/t6yY3fR1nf — Michael Patterson (@michaelp93) March 13, 2023

Another fan was baffled that she did not take home the award.

jamie lee curtis over angela bassett or stephanie hsu?????????? #oscars pic.twitter.com/VF5wdYTqka — ken (@wandaslizzie) March 13, 2023

Bassett was was recognized for her outstanding performance as Dowager Queen Ramonda in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. She deftly navigated the complex psychological landscape of maternal grief, family devastation, national mourning, and war with Atlantis. The 64-year-old was previously nominated for an Academy Award in 1993 in the Best Actress category for her portrayal of rock ‘n’ roll legend Tina Turner in the film What’s Love Got To Do With It.

Bassett played Queen Ramonda in Black Panther (2018), Avengers: Endgame (2019), in addition to Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (2022). Before she joined the MCU, Bassett played Amanda Waller in the DCU film Green Lantern (2011). The star has built a distinguished career playing ordinary women facing extraordinary challenges in films like Boys n the Hood (1991) and How Stella Got Her Groove Back (1998). Bassett also excelled at playing historical figures like Betty Shabazz in Malcolm X (1992) and Voletta Wallace in Notorious (2009).

She holds a Bachelor of Arts in African American Studies from Yale University. In 1983, she earned a Master of Fine Arts from the Yale School of Drama. She received an honorary doctorate from her alma mater in 2018.

Bassett will star opposite Millie Bobby Brown in the film Damsel, scheduled for release on October 13, 2023, on Netflix.