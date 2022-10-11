Every Angela Lansbury movie you can watch right now on Disney Plus

Angela Lansbury was an icon of the stage and screen. And her unexpected passing has left the world in shock. An utterly beloved figure, Lansbury has left a massive legacy of excellent work. And thankfully, some of her best performances can be found on Disney Plus.

So if you’re looking to pay tribute to the late performer — or if you want to understand what made her so loved — here are the Angela Lansbury performances you can currently watch on Disney Plus.

Beauty and the Beast

1991’s Beauty and the Beast is one of Lansbury’s most famous but overlooked roles. In this animated classic, she provided the voice of Mrs. Potts. The former house cook, the talking teapot’s maternal tone and her helpful attitude toward Belle charmed audiences.

Lansbury’s musical talents are perfectly displayed during the film as she contributes her voice to several of the movie’s biggest and most famous songs, including the title track “Something There” and the legendary “Be Our Guest.”

Lansbury would reprise the role of Mrs. Potts several times after this, playing the character in Beauty and the Beast: The Enchanted Christmas and Mickey’s Magical Christmas: Snowed in at the House of Mouse. Unfortunately, neither of these is on Disney Plus at the current time. Lansbury would also voice Potts in the legendary video game Kingdom Hearts 2.

Bedknobs And Broomsticks

One of Disney’s most overlooked films, 1971’s Bedknobs and Broomsticks fused animation and live-action in a way similar to Mary Poppins but told a very different story. Lansbury took the lead role of Miss Eglantine Price, a kind but reclusive witch. During the Battle Of Britain, Price takes in three children who have been evacuated from London and ends up befriending them as they go on an epic adventure together while also fighting Nazis.

Mr. Popper’s Penguins

2011’s Mr. Popper’s Penguins is a film that frequently gets forgotten, despite a scene-stealing performance from Jim Carrey. Lansbury plays Mrs. Selma Van Gundy, an elderly restaurant owner looking for someone worthy to sell her property to. This causes many issues for Carrey’s character, who desperately wants to buy it.

Mary Poppins Returns

Famously, Lansbury was originally in the running to play Mary Poppins in the original film, so it’s only fitting that she had a cameo in the 2018 sequel, Mary Poppins Returns. Lansbury takes the role of the balloon lady. This lady sells balloons at a local park, and she seems to have magical powers, as whenever you buy a balloon from her, your name will appear on it.