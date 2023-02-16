Warning: This article contains spoilers for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

A Marvel isn’t a Marvel movie these days unless it features a verifiable busload of cameos and appearances from those from within the MCU, the production team, or new entrants to the expanding universe. Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania doesn’t differ too much from the production line.

The third chapter of the Ant-Man saga sees the hero venture deep into the Quantum Realm and get stuck in a struggle between Kang and the multiverse. Given its ramifications for this phase of films, there are several cameos to keep an eye out for in Quantumania.

Image via Marvel Studios

Here’s every cameo in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania

The journey Scott Lang undergoes in the threequel sees several familiar faces or surprise returning cast members.

Jimmy Woo

Randall Park returns as Jimmy Woo following appearances in both Ant-Man and the Wasp and WandaVision, where he is seen as a slightly buffoonish FBI agent. During Quantumania, he briefly has a conversation with Lang in San Francisco during the film’s opening scenes.

Loki

During the film’s second post-credits sequence set sometime in the Victorian era, a version of Loki is seen in the crowd of Victor Timeley’s exhibition. This is the same Loki who appeared in his eponymous Disney Plus series, and has met He Who Remains. Loki isn’t alone in this mission, though. This marks Tom Hiddleston’s first appearance of Phase Five.

Mobius

No, not Morbius. Mobius. Owen Wilson returns as the Time Variance Authority investigator tasked with looking into incursions, and is from a different timeline than the one seen in the first season of Loki. The exact point the timelines diverged in Loki isn’t quite clear, but was is certain from the finale of Loki is he has no clue about Sylvie or the Quantum Realm.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania was described by We Got This Covered as the best film of the Ant-Man trilogy.