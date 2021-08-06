Every Character Who Dies In The Suicide Squad

While most characters made it out alive from 2016’s Suicide Squad, that’s not the case with its standalone sequel The Suicide Squad, which is finally available to catch in theaters and on streaming. James Gunn’s movie has such a high death count that you may have lost track of all the characters – squad members, villains and others – who failed to make it out of the movie in tact. So here’s your full guide to everyone who died.

Squad A

The opening scenes of the movie see Squad A sent to the shores of Corto Maltese, where they are faced with an ambush. All of the squad members are quickly offed, except for Rick Flag and Harley. It’s revealed that Amanda Waller (Viola Davis) deliberately sacrificed them to draw fire away from Squad B, led by Bloodsport (Idris Elba).

Blackguard (Pete Davidson)

Mongal (Mayling Ng)

Javelin (Flula Borg)

Captain Boomerang (Jai Courtney)

T.D.K. (Nathan Fillion)

Savant (Michael Rooker)

Squad B

Rick and Harley eventually join up with Squad B to take down Project Starfish – an attempt to weaponize a captured Starro’s mind-control power. It becomes clear that Project Starfish was actually started by the US government, which Flag believes people deserve to know. But Peacemaker, tasked with keeping that information secret by Waller, kills him. Polka-Dot Man later tragically dies in the battle against the escaped Starro.

Rick Flag (Joel Kinnaman)

Polka-Dot Man (David Dastmalchian)

Other Characters

Corto Maltese’s ambitious new president, Luna, romances Harley for a while before she shockingly shoots him, seeing too much of the Joker in him. Brave rebel Milton is caught in a gun battle with General Suarez’s soldiers. The Thinker, the genius behind Project Starfish, is killed by his captive when Starro breaks loose. Suarez is killed when a Starro spore possesses him. Finally, the team – mostly Harley and Ratcatcher II (Daniela Melchior) – manage to defeat Starro.

Silvio Luna (Juan Diego Botto)

Milton (Julio Ruiz)

The Thinker (Peter Capaldi)

Mateo Suarez (Joaquin Cosio)

Starro

Near-Deaths

Weasel looked to be the first of Squad A to perish, drowning as soon as he jumped out the plane. However, the first post-credits scene reveals he survived. Towards the film’s climax, Peacemaker was going to kill Ratcatcher for the same reasons he killed Flag before he was shot in the neck by Bloodsport. The second post-credits scene features him recuperating in hospital. We’ll see what happens to him next in the Peacemaker TV series.

Weasel (Sean Gunn)

Peacemaker (John Cena)

The Suicide Squad is out now in cinemas and on HBO Max.