Every Disney movie delayed until 2024

As Walt Disney Studios celebrates its 100th anniversary this week, its next year is set to be the media giant’s most uncertain in decades. The writers and actors have created a level of disruption to film and television that could even beat the recent COVID-19 pandemic.

While the WGA strikes ended last month, five months feels like an eternity in Hollywood. Writers’ rooms are only just getting back to work, and there’s a stack of scripts that require re-writes – and that’s not even accounting for the mountain of movies and shows in the pre-production stage.

Not only that – as of October 2023, there are no actors currently around to perform these lines, with recent negotiations between SAG and the AMPTP Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) failing to secure a deal that gets actors back on their mark.

Disney has recently announced an onslaught of projects that have been pushed back, set for release in the new year, if the strike ends when predicted. Many of these projects have been delayed due to tactical reasons, such as promotion during awards season, as well as re-shoots shifting the schedule.

Every Disney movie delayed until next year (so far)

Image via Searchlight Pictures

It should be noted that this list contains films by Disney-owned movie studios, such as Fox Searchlight Pictures, and not just The Walt Disney Company.

The Bikeriders – Original release date: December 1st, 2023, New release date: unknown

– Original release date: December 1st, 2023, New release date: unknown Next Goal Wins – Original release date: September 22, 2023, New release date: still to be confirmed, ranging from December 2023 to 2024 for global release

– Original release date: September 22, 2023, New release date: still to be confirmed, ranging from December 2023 to 2024 for global release Snow White – Original release date: unspecified 2023 date, New release date: March 22, 2024

– Original release date: unspecified 2023 date, New release date: March 22, 2024 Poor Things – Original release date: September 8th, 2023, New release date: Early 2024 for global release, December 2023 in the U.S.

2024 Disney movie releases that have been delayed by the strikes

Image via Marvel Studios

While these movies were intended for 2024 release, Disney has knocked them back by several months, and are likely to change again. If the actors’ strike doesn’t end, reshoots cannot be filmed, extending the delays even further. If Disney are keen to restart doing press tours, this will also weigh in as a factor.