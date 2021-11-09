Every Marvel Movie Being Upgraded To IMAX Format On Disney Plus

Disney Plus Day is shaping up to provide anything and everything subscribers to the platform could ever want. The Mouse House is celebrating its streaming platform’s second birthday with an annual bash bursting with announcements, trailer debuts, and (probably) surprise reveals, but that’s not all.

Confirmed via press release to be arriving on Nov. 12 alongside the above are upgraded versions of more than 10 Marvel movies. The spruce job will mean anyone with an active membership will have access to IMAX versions of 13 MCU adventures in total.

If you’re not entirely sure what that means, the most important takeaway is simple—approximately 26% more of any applicable movie will be visible on-screen. It goes without saying that the bigger the TV you own, the better, and you can find the full list of day one upgrades below.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Iron Man

Guardians of the Galaxy

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2

Captain America: Civil War

Doctor Strange

Thor: Ragnarok

Black Panther

Avengers; Infinity war

Ant-Man and the Wasp

Captain Marvel

Avengers: Endgame

Black Widow

Whether the above will be followed in the future with more retroactively improved MCU content remains to be seen, though it’s certainly no accident that the launch selection essentially represents the most critical and commercially successful Marvel movies released to date. Convincing the powers that be to deliver an IMAX ratio version of Thor: The Dark World might be unrealistic, then, but never say never.

Whatever the outcome, be sure to drop a comment below to let us know which of the above you’ll be watching first on Disney Plus Day.