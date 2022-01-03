Every Marvel movie ranked by category, from not-so-good to superior

Marvel movies hold a special place in the hearts of fans all over the world, and rightfully so. Whether it be for nostalgic reasons or because new fans have just discovered the movies, there are plenty of MCU fans to go around. While almost all of the movies are incredible in their own right, some are notably better than others.

Not that it’s a competition, but a solid ranking of the MCU movies is inevitable, and that ranking is going to be made today. We’re going to put all 27 films in one of the following categories: not-so-good, pretty average, above average, close to perfection, and superior. Where will your favorite movies fall? Read on to find out!

Not-so-good

These are the movies that most people will agree are not as good as the others. Thor: The Dark World is one of the most-hated Marvel movies of all time, and for good reason. The plot is messy and the villains are boring, so it’s hard to stay focused on it. As for The Incredible Hulk, it wasn’t an awful movie, but it does lack Mark Ruffalo, aka the Hulk that movie fans know and love. The lack of continuity is what makes it a not-so-good MCU movie.

Pretty average

A lot of fans will ask why Avengers: Age of Ultron is here rather than in the not-so-good category, but it really wasn’t as awful as people make it out to be. Not only did we get the introduction of a now-main character in Wanda Maximoff, but we were also introduced to Vision and the Sokovia incident, which proved to be the catalyst for future Marvel movies. Spider-Man: Far From Home was on the verge of this category and the next, however it just couldn’t compete with its predecessor, Spider-Man: Homecoming, which is why it’s so low in the ranking.

Above average

One of the longer rows on the list, above average is the middle ground for the MCU movies. This is also probably the row most fans will argue about. Doctor Strange was an important Marvel movie, bringing in the Time Stone and explaining how magic worked, but it felt slow at times and underutilized some of its actors. Black Widow, on the other hand, while long-awaited, was more of an origin story for Yelena rather than Natasha, which is who it was supposed to be about.

Close to perfection

The close to perfection category includes the films that almost made it to the top but weren’t quite at the same level as the ones that actually did. Much like the Spider-Man sequel, Avengers: Endgame is here because Infinity War was just better. Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings belongs here because it’s still new, so that could be the reason behind the hype, however it’s also an amazing movie. The fight scenes and the plot blend together almost perfectly, which helped with the new phase of the MCU.

Superior

The top six Marvel movies are before you and I don’t think most fans will try and argue. Black Panther brought things to a new level when it was released, not only because it streamlined the franchise’s first Black superhero, but it also won and was nominated for awards unlike any MCU film before it, and it was actually good! Spider-Man: No Way Home is the newest MCU film and has already been dubbed the best by fans and critics alike thanks to its genius plot and insane cameos. Iron Man 3 and Captain America: The First Avenger are both here for similar reasons, Captain America because it kickstarted one of the most beloved heroes’ stories and Iron Man 3 because it wrapped up Tony Stark’s trilogy. Each one of these movies has a special reason for being where it is.

What do you think? How does this ranking compare to your own? Which movies would you change? Let us know down below!