If you’re like us, nothing beats a new month of exciting original films, old favorites and new classics on Netflix. From time-traveling pilots to slasher villains, read on for all the movie magic March has to offer.

March 2: Against The Ice

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau and Joe Cole in Against The Ice 2022 (Image via RVK Studios)

Fans of The Revenant will love this historical survival adventure in a sub-zero setting. Game of Thrones’ Nikolaj Coster-Waldau lays down his Kingslayer laurels as both co-writer and star of the Danish drama alongside Peaky Blinders’ Joe Cole. The stakes are high as the two explorers brave the extremes in search of a lost map.

March 2, 2022: The Pirates: The Last Royal Treasure

The Pirates: The Last Royal Treasure 2022 (Image via Lotte Entertainment)

The sequel to the South Korean hit 2014 action film The Pirates, a group of gutsy pirates and bandits go on a journey to discover the lost royal treasure. An epic search ensues with swashbuckling and many more shenanigans in the Kim Jong Hoon directed piece.

March 3, 2022: Surviving Paradise: A Family Tale

Surviving Paradise: A Family Tale – 2022 (Image via Netflix)

This documentary explores the Okavango Delta, a large, lush oasis preserving vast numbers of Africa’s wildlife. As a worsening dry season threatens the future of the haven, herds, prides, packs, and must rely on the power of family. Surviving Paradise: A Family Tale is directed by Renèe Godfrey and narrated by the Bridgerton famous Regè-Jean Page.

March 3, 2022: The Weekend Away

Leighton Meester and Ziad Bakri in The Weekend Away 2022 (Image via Netflix)

Another holiday-gone-horribly wrong contender, The Weekend Away is based on the best-selling book of the same title. When her best friend vanishes during a girls’ trip to Croatia, Beth (Leighton Meester) races to figure out what happened. But each clue in this crime-thriller yields yet another unsettling deception.

March 18, 2022: Black Crab

Black Crab 2022 (Image via Netflix)

Black Crab contains all the thrills of Jodie Foster in Flight Plan (and then some!) while taking a whack at war and climate change. To end an apocalyptic war and save her daughter, a reluctant soldier (BAFTA nominee Noomi Rapace) embarks on a desperate mission to cross a frozen archipelago carrying top-secret cargo.

March 8, 2022: Autumn Girl

Autumn Girl (Image via Throwback Pictures)

The short film written and directed by Katarzyna Klimkiewicz, Autumn Girl follows 1960s Polish performer Kalina Jędrusik is at the height of her popularity but must contend with a spurned official threatening to ruin her.

March 11, 2022: The Adam Project

Ryan Reynolds, Mark Ruffalo, and Walker Scobell in The Adam Project (Image via Netflix)

After accidentally crash-landing in 2022, time-traveling fighter pilot Adam Reed (Ryan Reynolds) teams up with his 12-year-old self and his late father on a mission to save the future. Reynolds does double duty as star and producer while newcomer Walker Scobell is flanked by the adventure flick’s ensemble cast–Jennifer Garner, Mark Ruffalo, and Zoe Saldaña.

March 15, 2022: Marilyn’s Eyes

(Image via Netflix)

Food brings together a creative pair, Clara (Miriam Leone) and Diego (Stefano Accorsi), at a mental institution as they work together to turn a fictional restaurant into reality.

March 17, 2022: Rescued By Ruby

Rescued By Ruby (Image via Netflix)

This touching true tale turned short story is now being adapted into a feature film starring The Flash actor Grant Gustin. Chasing his dream to join an elite K-9 unit, a state trooper befriends a fellow underdog, the clever but naughty shelter pup, Ruby.

March 4, 2022: Meskina

Meskina (Image via Netflix)

Heartbroken, jobless, and in her 30s, Leyla sets out to reinvent herself and search for happiness amid her family’s attempts to recouple her.

March 9, 2022: The Bombardment

The Bombardment (Image via Netflix)

The Bombardment is based on true events and follows the fates of several Copenhagen residents when a WWII bombing mission accidentally targets a school full of children.

March 18, 2022: Windfall

Windfall 2022 (Image via Netflix)

A man breaks into a tech billionaire’s empty vacation home, but things go sideways when the arrogant mogul and his wife arrive for a last-minute getaway. Starring Lily Collins, Jesse Plemons, and Jason Segel.

March 18, 2022: Without Saying Goodbye

Without Saying Goodbye 2022 (Image via Netflix)

Maxi Iglesias (The Cook of Castamar) and Stephanie Cayo (Club de Cuervos) lead this opposites-attract romantic comedy. The lives of a workaholic architect and a free-spirited artist are upended when their meet-cute in scenic Peru shifts their views on life.

March 24, 2022: Love Like the Falling Petals

Love Like the Falling Petals 2022 (Image via Netflix)

In this Japanese romantic drama, an aspiring young photographer (Haruto) falls in love with a vibrant hairstylist, Misaki. It seems like happily ever after for the two until Misaki’s health takes a turn for the worst.

March 30, 2022: All Hail

All Hail 2022 (Image via Netflix)

After failing to predict a destructive hail storm, a famous meteorologist flees to his hometown and soon finds himself on a journey of self-discovery.

March 30, 2022: Trust No One: The Hunt For The Crypto King

Trust No One: The Hunt For The Crypto King 2022 (Image via Netflix)

When the founder of a Canadian crypto exchange dies suddenly and $250 million goes missing, investors become sleuths, suspecting there’s more to the death than meets the eye.