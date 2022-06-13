In a decade, A24 has established itself as a production company to keep an eye on. Founded in 2012, A24’s focus was initially movie distribution, but it subsequently carved out a niche distributing and producing standout films with indie sensibilities.

A24 has built an impressive rolling slate, distributing and producing between 18 and 20 movies yearly. With more than a film released each month every year, A24 can afford to cover a wide range of motion pictures. These include quirky, experiential films, challenging horrors, and award-baiting dramatic classics.

In 2016, A24 picked up an Academy Award for Best Picture for Moonlight, regularly cited as one of the best films of the 21st century, which incredibly was A24’s first step into film production. A year later, Greta Gerwig’s Lady Bird was another A24-distributed movie that dominated award season. In 2018, Hereditary was declared one of the scariest and most successful horror movies in years. Then, in 2019, Uncut Gems arrived early in the Covid-19 pandemic, earning Adam Sandler career-best notices and making many critics’ top 10 films of the year.

Minari, an A24 2021 offering, won Yuh-jung Youn the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress, making her the first South Korean actress to win an Oscar. 2022 was a bit of a step back when A24 only picked up one nod at the Academy Awards with Denzel Washington’s nomination for Best Actor for The Tragedy of Macbeth.

Looking at their upcoming movies, that’s likely to be a blip. A24’s slate of upcoming projects promises the same mix of produced and distributed films, with indie gems and hot-ticket options appealing to a broad audience.

Released in 2022 so far

Buzz had cooled around A24’s offerings after the company’s smaller profile at March’s Academy Awards. It’s so far hit 2022 with five movies.

The Sky Is Everywhere (February 11)

After Yang (March 4)

X (March 18)

Everything Everywhere All at Once (March 25)

Men (May 20)

Upcoming in 2022

Everything Everywhere All at Once set a new record for A24 in spring 2022. By earning over $80 million worldwide, it stole the title of A24’s highest-grossing movie from Hereditary. With a large slate of films announced, that record’s up for grabs, but only two of A24’s upcoming films have dates attached.

June 24 — ‘Marcel the Shell With Shoes On‘

Dean Fleischer-Camp’s mockumentary will follow a director’s attempts to help an adorable one-inch-tall shell in shoes called Marcel (voiced by Jenny Slate) find his family. A24 picked up distribution rights after the film received a strong reception at the Telluride Film Festival.

August 5 — ‘Bodies Bodies Bodies’

This black comedy slasher is the English language debut of director Halina Reijn. A Gen-Z satire, it features a murder during a party of rich, backstabbing influencers. It premiered at South by Southwest and is expected to receive a movie theater release.

Top five A24 movies to look out for this year

The rest of A24’s slate is currently undated, but the following should surface before the end of the year. A theme running through the films waiting for release dates is loyalty — many upcoming movies build on existing relationships between A24 and creatives. Here are six movies and the familiar names to keep an eye out for ahead of awards season.

‘Disappointment Blvd.’

Ari Aster’s third collaboration with A24 promises to be quite different from his previous movies, Hereditary and Midsommar. Intriguingly described as a comedy horror, it’s a study of a mega-successful businessman over several years. Award season radar is already sounding as Aster directs Joaquin Phoenix in the title role.

‘The Eternal Daughter‘

A24 is re-teaming with Tilda Swinton and director Joanna Hogg after The Souvenir: Part 1 and Part 2. This mystery promises to combine elements of mystery, ghost story, and family drama as a mother and her adult daughter return to their former home, now transformed into a hotel.

‘God’s Creatures’

This Irish psychological drama, directed by Saela Davis and Anna Rose Holmer, has been described as subtler than much of A24’s genre output. Emily Watson takes the lead role as a mother whose defense of her son puts her at odds with a close-knit fishing community.

‘Showing Up’

The fifth collaboration between Kelly Reichardt and Michelle Williams transfers the partnership to New York City, where Williams plays a sculptor preparing for an important exhibition. Fans of Reichardt will be anticipating how her minimalist view of rural America translates to a big city.

‘The Whale‘

Darren Aronofsky returns after five years away for a drama that looks like a sidestep from his past uncompromising movies. The emotional story revolves around Brendan Fraser (also making significant steps back to movie theaters) as a father attempting to reconnect with his teenage daughter after walking out on her years before. A fall release could signal its award potential.

‘When You Finish Saving the World‘

Jessie Eisenberg’s directorial debut is adapted from the audio drama he wrote in 2020. This comedy-drama promises the scintillating team-up of Julianne Moore and Finn Wolfhard as a mother and son with contrasting personalities.

Other A24 movies expected in 2022

Aftersun — a drama directed by Charlotte Wells

Close — a drama directed by Lukas Dhont

Elizabeth — a documentary directed by Roger Michell

Funny Pages — a dark comedy directed by Owen Kline

Jerry Lee Lewis: Trouble in Mind — a documentary directed by Ethan Coen

Red, White and Water — a drama directed by Lila Neugebauer

Sharper — a comedy-thriller directed by Benjamin Caron

Stars at Noon — a romantic thriller directed by Claire Denis

2023 and beyond

Beth & Don — a comedy directed by Nicole Holofcener

Civil War — an action movie directed by Alex Garland

The Inspection — a drama directed by Elegance Bratton

Pearl — a slasher-horror, and sequel to X, directed by Ti West

Tuesday — a fantasy drama directed by Daina O. Pusic

Zone of Interest — drama directed by Jonathan Glazer

Keeping its mix of production and distribution roles while continuing to team up with incredible talent, it looks like A24 will return to its peak Oscar profile soon.