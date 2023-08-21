It may have defeated Barbie at the box office, but things aren’t quite full steam ahead for Blue Beetle, at least in the superhero movie realm. DC’s latest blockbuster was unable to surpass one of Marvel’s biggest flops, which begs the question of whether this movie will become another box office bomb.

The Hollywood Handle reported on X (Twitter) that Morbius earned more than Blue Beetle during its domestic opening. According to Box Office Mojo, the Sony superhero film earned $39 million during its theatrical debut. That is $14 million more than DC’s blue superhero managed to pull within that same duration.

‘BLUE BEETLE’ earned less money than ‘MORBIUS’ on its domestic box office opening weekend. pic.twitter.com/5NzAifIEnj — The Hollywood Handle (@hollywoodhandle) August 20, 2023

It’s not just Morbius that this DC flick is being compared to. Shazam! Fury of the Gods entered the conversation after Blue Beetle earned $100,000 less than the Shazam sequel on Thursday previews alone. It was also revealed that DC’s latest outing earned $5 million less than the Shazam! sequel. This might me raising some red flags at DC Studios, since it was once predicted to earn $30 million. However, Blue Beetle‘s current earnings turned out to be much higher compared to early guesses.

Despite its poor box office performance, Blue Beetle has received praise from fans and critics alike. On Rotten Tomatoes, this superhero movie received a certified fresh critics score of 76 percent and an audience score of 92 percent. Early reviews claimed that this latest blockbuster boasted many strengths.

The film’s lead, Xolo Maridueña, once admitted in an interview that there is pressure on Warner Bros. to make ticket sales, but he doesn’t want to focus on the numbers. Blue Beetle was originally planned to be a Max original, only for the director, Angel Manuel Soto, and producer, Zev Foreman to fight for its theatrical release.

So, if you haven’t gotten around to it yet, Blue Beetle is now showing in theaters.