Everything Coming To Netflix, Disney Plus, HBO Max, Hulu And Amazon This Weekend

Let’s face it, there’s only one title coming to streaming this weekend that people are going to be talking about above all else, and that’s obviously the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Black Widow, which is now available to purchase through Disney Plus Premier Access.

It’s the world’s biggest, most popular and highest-grossing franchise delivering its first feature film since Spider-Man: Far From Home was released two summers ago, and when you factor in the consistently strong viewership numbers drawn in by the MCU’s roster of episodic shows, then Scarlett Johansson’s swansong as Natasha Romanoff is going to play extremely well on both the big and small screens, with the most recent projections hinting that Fast & Furious 9‘s pandemic-era box office records are poised to fall to Black Widow.

Of course, there’s much more coming to Netflix, Disney Plus, HBO Max, Hulu and Amazon over the next three days for you to saucer your eyes with, and you can check out the full list of incoming titles below.

July 9

NETFLIX

Atypical: Season 4 — NETFLIX SERIES

Biohackers: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES

The Cook of Castamar — NETFLIX SERIES

Fear Street Part 2: 1978 — NETFLIX FILM

How I Became a Superhero — NETFLIX FILM

Last Summer — NETFLIX FILM

Lee Su-geun: The Sense Coach — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

Virgin River: Season 3 — NETFLIX SERIES

DISNEY+

Disney Junior Minnie’s Bow-Toons: Party Palace Pals (S1)

Flicka

Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted (S3) – Ep. The Great Smoky Mountains

Miraculous World: Shanghai, The Legend Of Ladydragon

Orca Vs. Great White (AKA: Killer Whale Vs. Shark)

Rogue Shark (AKA: Rogue Jaws)

Shark Beach With Chris Hemsworth

When Sharks Attack (S7)

World’s Biggest Bullshark

Black Widow – Premier Access

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series – Episode 209 “Spring Break”

The Mysterious Benedict Society – Episode 103

Star Wars: The Bad Batch – Episode 111 “Devil’s Deal”

HBO MAX

Frankie Quinones: Superhomies (HBO)

HULU

This Way Up: Complete Season 2 (Hulu Original)

Grown-ish: Season 4 Premiere (Freeform)

Barb and Star go to Vista Del Mar (2021)

In a World… (2013)

Moffie (2021)

PRIME VIDEO

Our Friend (2019)

Luxe Listing Sydney – Amazon Original Series: Season 1

July 10

NETFLIX

American Ultra

HULU

47 Meters Down (2017)

July 11

HBO MAX

The White Lotus, Limited Series Premiere (HBO)

Netflix’s Fear Street Part 2: 1978 will be looking to follow in the footsteps of last week’s opener by topping the viewership charts, but the second season of German sci-fi series Biohackers is definitely something that fans of the genre shouldn’t let themselves be sleeping on, given the quality of the first run.

If you like your humor as wacky and absurd as possible, then Barb and Star go to Vista Del Mar will scratch that particular itch on Hulu, with American Ultra providing laughs of a much different kind when it comes to Netflix tomorrow. As always, then, it’s a veritable buffet of the good, the bad, the new, the old, the unsung and the underrated, which is exactly what you want from a multitude of platforms looking to cater to every imaginable taste.