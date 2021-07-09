Everything Coming To Netflix, Disney Plus, HBO Max, Hulu And Amazon This Weekend
Let’s face it, there’s only one title coming to streaming this weekend that people are going to be talking about above all else, and that’s obviously the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Black Widow, which is now available to purchase through Disney Plus Premier Access.
It’s the world’s biggest, most popular and highest-grossing franchise delivering its first feature film since Spider-Man: Far From Home was released two summers ago, and when you factor in the consistently strong viewership numbers drawn in by the MCU’s roster of episodic shows, then Scarlett Johansson’s swansong as Natasha Romanoff is going to play extremely well on both the big and small screens, with the most recent projections hinting that Fast & Furious 9‘s pandemic-era box office records are poised to fall to Black Widow.
Of course, there’s much more coming to Netflix, Disney Plus, HBO Max, Hulu and Amazon over the next three days for you to saucer your eyes with, and you can check out the full list of incoming titles below.
July 9
NETFLIX
Atypical: Season 4 — NETFLIX SERIES
Biohackers: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES
The Cook of Castamar — NETFLIX SERIES
Fear Street Part 2: 1978 — NETFLIX FILM
How I Became a Superhero — NETFLIX FILM
Last Summer — NETFLIX FILM
Lee Su-geun: The Sense Coach — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
Virgin River: Season 3 — NETFLIX SERIES
DISNEY+
Disney Junior Minnie’s Bow-Toons: Party Palace Pals (S1)
Flicka
Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted (S3) – Ep. The Great Smoky Mountains
Miraculous World: Shanghai, The Legend Of Ladydragon
Orca Vs. Great White (AKA: Killer Whale Vs. Shark)
Rogue Shark (AKA: Rogue Jaws)
Shark Beach With Chris Hemsworth
When Sharks Attack (S7)
World’s Biggest Bullshark
Black Widow – Premier Access
High School Musical: The Musical: The Series – Episode 209 “Spring Break”
The Mysterious Benedict Society – Episode 103
Star Wars: The Bad Batch – Episode 111 “Devil’s Deal”
HBO MAX
Frankie Quinones: Superhomies (HBO)
HULU
This Way Up: Complete Season 2 (Hulu Original)
Grown-ish: Season 4 Premiere (Freeform)
Barb and Star go to Vista Del Mar (2021)
In a World… (2013)
Moffie (2021)
PRIME VIDEO
Our Friend (2019)
Luxe Listing Sydney – Amazon Original Series: Season 1
-
-
MORE FROM THE WEB
July 10
NETFLIX
American Ultra
HULU
47 Meters Down (2017)
July 11
HBO MAX
The White Lotus, Limited Series Premiere (HBO)
Netflix’s Fear Street Part 2: 1978 will be looking to follow in the footsteps of last week’s opener by topping the viewership charts, but the second season of German sci-fi series Biohackers is definitely something that fans of the genre shouldn’t let themselves be sleeping on, given the quality of the first run.
If you like your humor as wacky and absurd as possible, then Barb and Star go to Vista Del Mar will scratch that particular itch on Hulu, with American Ultra providing laughs of a much different kind when it comes to Netflix tomorrow. As always, then, it’s a veritable buffet of the good, the bad, the new, the old, the unsung and the underrated, which is exactly what you want from a multitude of platforms looking to cater to every imaginable taste.
Source: ComicBook.com
Comments