Everything Coming To Netflix, Disney Plus, HBO Max, Hulu And Prime This Weekend

The weekend is almost here and you may be wondering what new content there is to check out on streaming. Whether you’re a user on Netflix, Prime Video, Hulu, Disney+, or HBO Max, there is something new coming to the service for you this weekend.

Netflix fans have a decent selection of movies, documentaries, and even a new season of Blood & Water to binge through. Other streaming services haven’t received the newest content this weekend, but there are still some gems hidden in there.

Disney+ will offer users the opportunity to get inside the creative process at Pixar with the documentary A Spark Story. They’ll also have something for the younger and more mature viewers in the family thanks to Spooky Buddies and The Fault in Our Stars both joining the service this weekend.

Hulu has you covered with new premieres within the popular crime franchise Law & Order, while HBO Max brings the streaming debut for 2020’s Promising Young Woman. Here is a look at all the content coming to these platforms over the weekend.

Netflix:

Blood & Water: Season 2

Ganglands (Braqueurs)

Jailbirds New Orleans

Midnight Mass

My Little Pony: A New Generation

The Starling

Vendetta: Truth, Lies, and the Mafia

Prime Video:

Goliath: Season 4

Hulu:

Law & Order: Organized Crime: Season 2 (Premiere)

Law & Order: SVU: Season 23 (Premiere)

An American Haunting

Gemini

Disney+:

A Spark Story

Spooky Buddies

The Fault In Our Stars

HBO Max:

Promising Young Woman

Nuclear Family: Documentary Series Premiere

Apple TV: